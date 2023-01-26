U.S. News: WT Bachelor’s, MBA Programs for Veterans Tops in State

CANYON, Texas — West Texas A&M University offers the No. 1 online bachelor’s programs for veterans and the No. 3 online MBA program for veterans in Texas, according to recently released rankings from U.S. News & World Report.

The veteran-specific rankings were released along with university-wide rankings Jan. 24 as the magazine announced its 2023 standings. In those rankings, WT earned 11 total Best Program accolades.

WT’s online undergraduate program for veterans also is tied for No. 16 in the country. The online MBA program for veterans is tied for No. 42 in the country, rising from No. 48 in 2022.

“These prestigious rankings demonstrate how seriously WT is committed to providing quality, affordable education to our veteran population,” said James Thompson, WT’s military and veterans community coordinator. “The University prides itself on celebrating the work, dedication and sacrifices made by military veterans, and we strive to honor their service by helping them succeed in fulfilling their educational dreams.”

WT Military and Veteran Services offers a number of educational benefits programs for service members and their dependents, including scholarships, tuition assistance for active-duty military and extensive resources.

WT also offers fee waivers for active-duty undergraduate students and fee waivers for veteran students at the Virgil Henson Activities Center, among other benefits.

“We are pleased by the positive spotlight U.S. News and World Report annual rankings continue to shine on our online programs,” said Dr. Neil Terry, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. “Recognition as one of the leading institutions in the nation with respect to serving veterans and military families is a source of great pride for our faculty and staff.”

U.S. News & World Report assessed more than 1,800 online degree programs around the country based on a variety of objective factors, such as student engagement, faculty credentials, and services and technologies. The rankings are a key resource for students seeking information about online programs for degree completion and career advancement.

WT’s commitment to being a learner-centered university is a key component of the University’s long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

That plan is fueled by the historic, $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign. To date, the five-year campaign — which publicly launched Sept. 23 — has raised more than $115 million.

The One West campaign will have an enormous impact on WT’s continued growth in the online-education field with the total renovation of the Geneva Schaeffer Education Building, the second-oldest building on University grounds. Following a $45 million legislative allotment and a $2.5 million gift from the Stanley Schaeffer family, the Geneva Schaeffer Education Building is currently being transformed into the home of cutting-edge advancements in WT’s distance learning program. It also will house the WT Graduate School and new spaces for research.