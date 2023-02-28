WT Faculty, Students to Present Wide-Ranging Efforts in Research

CANYON, Texas— From water availability to workplace victimization, and clown noir to the Texas Constitution, faculty and students from across West Texas A&M University will share their research on a wide variety of topics at Cornette Library’s 18th Annual Faculty Research Poster Session and Research Fair.

This year’s event, which is free and open to the public, will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 2 in Cornette Library on WT’s Canyon campus.

For the first time, student researchers will present alongside WT faculty members.

The fair allows the community to interact with WT researchers and discuss their work in an informal setting, said Mark McKnight, outreach and instruction librarian at Cornette Library. This year’s session will offer a unique opportunity for student researchers to get feedback on their work, as well as an opportunity for all participants to network and gain knowledge both within and beyond their own fields, McKnight said.

Dr. Leslie Ramos Salazar, associate professor and WT’s Amjad Abdullat Professor of Business Communication and Decision Management in the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business, has participated in the research fair multiple times.

“I’m interested in learning about my WT colleagues’ research findings year after year because I highly value interdisciplinary scholarship,” Ramos Salazar said. “I learn new things about WT research involving theory, method or application by interacting with my WT colleagues. I’m often inspired by the work of my colleagues, which will keep me motivated to continue to do many research projects throughout my career.”

Ramos Salazar, who will present four of her recent research projects at the poster session, is one of seven guest speakers representing each of the colleges and the graduate school. They will discuss what research means to them and the impact of their research on the WT community and Texas Panhandle. Their remarks will begin at 12:15. Other speakers include:

In a collaboration between the WT Graduate School and Cornette Library, 24 WT students and one Texas Tech University student also will present findings of their research via posters. Student research topics include cotton growth, feedyard performance and Arctic glaciers.

Eleven students received funding through the 2021-22 Graduate Student Research Internal Grants, which provides both seasoned and aspiring researchers with a competitive opportunity for funding their research initiatives. Four undergraduate students’ research was funded through the 2021-22 President’s Undergraduate Student Research Internal Grants.

Student researchers include Saman Aria, a senior mechanical engineering major from Amarillo; Erica Barrera, a graduate biochemistry student from Amarillo; Christian Battistini, a junior mechanical engineering major from Tomball; Gabrielle Bognich, a graduate engineering student from Humble; Emily Brorman, a graduate plant, soil, environmental science student from Hereford; Mason Condren, a senior mechanical engineering major from Fritch; Garrett Cowey, a graduate animal science student from Alvin; Trung Diep, a graduate environmental science student from Canyon; Emily Goebel, a junior English major from Lubbock; Shaily Goyal, a graduate biology student from Erie, Pennsylvania; Sydney Hickerson, a graduate animal science student from Austin; Cooper Hokanson, a junior mechanical engineering major from Dumas; Jacob Hurst, a senior physics major from Canyon; Taylor Husz, a graduate animal science student from Maryville, Missouri; Tyresse Law, a senior mechanical engineering major from Amarillo; Billy Lee, a senior biochemistry and biology major from Amarillo; Duncan Miertschin, a senior physics major from Amarillo; Thinh Nguyen, a graduate chemistry student from Dong Nai, Vietnam; Emmanuel Oko, a graduate environmental science student from Cotonou, Benin; Katy Jo Richardson, a graduate animal science student from Canyon; James Rhodes, a graduate biology student from Amarillo; Carolyn Salazar, a graduate history student from Canyon; Stephanie Simonsen, a graduate environmental science from Findlay, Ohio; Miranda Stotz, a graduate agriculture student from Skiatook, Oklahoma; Brooke Streicher, a Texas Tech graduate student in psychology from Boerne; and Colin Voiles, a graduate engineering student from Amarillo.

In addition to the student posters, 49 faculty research posters and one book will be on display.

A full list of researchers is below.

For those who cannot attend in person, video recordings of some presenters discussing their research are available on the Cornette Library webpage.

“I enjoy sharing my latest scholarship with the WT community,” Ramos Salazar said. “Interacting with colleagues and students in a positive and friendly library environment enables me to obtain valuable feedback on projects, which often triggers future research ideas and collaboration.”

Cornette Library’s annual Research Poster Session and Research Fair is an important learning opportunity for students and faculty as WT continues to solidify its standing as a regional research university, as set out in the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

That plan is fueled by the historic, $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign. To date, the five-year campaign — which publicly launched in September 2021 — has raised more than $120 million.