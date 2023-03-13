WT Engler College of Business, WTEC and SBDC to Host Intern Event

CANYON, Texas — Deadline is March 24 for area small businesses to sign up for West Texas A&M University’s Recruit:Able.

The career fair will be hosted by the WT Enterprise Center and its sister department, America’s SBDC at WTAMU, which both are under the umbrella of WT’s Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business.

The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. April 6 in Legacy Hall inside the Jack B. Kelley Student Center located on WT’s Canyon campus.

Registration for business owners is $50 and free for students. Business owners and students can register at wtsbdc.com/recruitable.

Recruit:Able is designed to connect small businesses with business students looking for internships, particularly those who may be interested in working for, or even one day becoming, a small business owner. While students receive experience and workplace development, small business owners gain the opportunity to recruit and retain local talent. In this symbiotic relationship, students will have the opportunity to expand their skill set and experience level while helping area entrepreneurs grow their small businesses.

“Retention of WT students in the Panhandle provides stability in workforce development while also strengthening local businesses with great talent,” said Brian Enevoldsen, managing director of the WT Enterprise Center. “Students will also get a firsthand look at the sacrifice and work ethic it takes to become a successful business owner, and we hope through this hands-on experience, students themselves will pursue their own entrepreneurial aspirations.”

WTEC provides Panhandle entrepreneurs business coaching, access to facilities, access to capital, and various other trainings and programs to assist them in growing companies with strong leadership. WTEC also aims to provide opportunities for College of Business students to intern in local businesses showing them the hard work and dedication entrepreneurs must have to be successful.

WT is committed to serving the region and well beyond with successful entrepreneurs and business leaders who are empowered to lead others. Partnering and retaining community businesses to improve the quality of life in the Panhandle and beyond is a key component of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

That plan is fueled by the historic, $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign. To date, the five-year campaign — which publicly launched in September 2021 — has raised more than $120 million.