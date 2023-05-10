WT+Donning+of+the+Stoles+Ceremony+Set+for+May+12

CANYON, Texas — Graduating West Texas A&M University students will honor their cultures in a pre-commencement ceremony May 12.

The Donning of the Stoles ceremony — a tradition among African American, Native American, Hispanic and international students — will begin at 6 p.m. May 12 in the Alumni Banquet Hall on WT’s Canyon campus.

Ninety-one graduating seniors are expected to participate, including 64 first-generation students.

During the ceremony, parents, family members or friends place a stole on their graduate and express what the student means to them, said Angela Allen, chief diversity and inclusion officer.

“The ceremony is a very heartfelt and warm celebration as the graduate prepares for moving on to the next stage in their life,” Allen said.

WT’s commencement ceremonies are set for May 13 in the First United Bank Center on WT’s Canyon campus.

Stoles — often serape or kente cloth — are selected by the students to reflect their heritage and culture.

Students taking part in the ceremony will represent the WT Graduate School and each of WT’s six Colleges:

Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences

Marina Arenivar, a biology major from Dumas; Kennedy Beck, a biology major from Canyon; Nicholas Dominguez, a physics major from Hereford; Leslie Lopez, a biology major from Spearman; Jennifer Mendoza, a biology major from Abernathy; Olakunle Odunuga, a biotechnology major from Houston; Joshlyn Perez, a wildlife biology major from Canyon; Andres Rivas, a plant, soil, and environmental sciences major from Amarillo; Catalina Jordan Soltero, a biology major from Dumas; Damaris Washington, an environmental science major from Borger; and Joey Zimmerman, a biochemistry major from Canyon.

Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business

Jose Calderon, a management major from Amarillo; Felipe Carrera Jr., a finance major from Arlington; Isaac F. Cardenas Casillas, a graduate student in finance and economics from Canyon; Minehaha Forman, an MBA student from Houston; Amanda Gonzales, an MBA student from Bastrop; Brittnee Hernandez, a general business major from Amarillo; Lance Irving Keel, an MBA student from Frisco; Hannia Limon, an accouting major from Canyon; Jose Lopez, a finance and accounting major from Gruver; Andrea L. Mata, an economics and mathematics major from Canyon; Cindy R. Munoz, an accounting major from Canyon; Chiranjib Nath, an MBA student from Bangladesh; Ifunanya Obinwanne, a graduate student in computer information system and business analytics from Lagos, Nigeria; and Nohemi Gomez Vitolas, a finance and accounting major from Borger.

Terry B. Rogers College of Education and Social Sciences

Yamel Alvarado, a graduate educational diagnostician student from San Antonio; Allan Baltazar, a psychology and criminal justice major from Houston; Britni Bermea, a graduate student in school counseling from Sundown; Aungelika Broussard, an interdisciplinary studies major from El Paso; Jessike Cabello, an education major from Amarillo; Cindy Camacho, a criminal justice major from Pampa; Jennifer Carreon, an interdisciplinary studies major from Amarillo; Alicia Castillo, a criminal justice administration major from San Antonio; Victoria Coleman, a psychology major from Amarillo; Jeanice DeLaCruz, a social work major from Amarillo; Alicia Gonzalez, a social work major from Hereford; Faviola Gonzales, a political science major from Amarillo; Jacob Guerrero, a criminal justice major from Amarillo; Naomi Alvarez Hernandez, an interdisciplinary studies major from Amarillo; Monica Hernandez-Olivo, a psychology major from Amarillo; Karen Herrera, an education major from Amarillo; Mercedes Mata, an applied arts and sciences–emphasis education major from Pampa; Raquel Mercado, a social work major from Hereford; Grace Nyabatware, a political science–international relations major from Amarillo; Manuel Perales Jr., an emergency management administration major from Pearland; Yvette Renteria, a social sciences major from Plainview; Tyron Riles, an education major from Amarillo; Elisabet Ruiz, a social work major from Hereford; Kinshaia Sauls, a graduate student in mental health counseling from Fort Worth; Jordanae’ Scott, a graduate student in interdisciplinary studies from Canyon; Jacqueline Stroud, a graduate educational diagnostician student from El Paso; Felicia Valero, a social work major from Amarillo; and Paola Vargas, a criminal justice major from Amarillo.

College of Engineering

Mugisha Aime, a graduate student in math from Amarillo; Lizet Anett, an engineering technology major from Bovina; Timothy Devadoss, a graduate student in engineering from India; Andrew Horton, a mechanical engineering major from Amarillo; Emmanuel Lujan, a mechanical engineering major from Amarillo; Magali Medina, an engineering technology major from Dimmitt; and David Toure, an electrical engineering major from Canyon.

Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities

Brisa Bolaños, an applied arts and sciences major from Amarillo; Darla Chavez, a general studies major from Amarillo; Amaris Contreras, a music major from Canyon; SirGaren D. Grayson, a marketing and advertising major from Amarillo; Thamee Jaquez, an applied arts and sciences major from Dawei, Myanmar; Tearanee’ Lockhart, an advertising and public relations major from Amarillo; Malachi Loredo, a general studies major from Abernathy; Jose C. Martinez, a graduate student in studio art from Lubbock; Homero Olvera, a Spanish major from Dumas; Evelyn Ramos-Rendon, a Spanish major from Amarillo; Amber Marie Richardson, an applied arts and sciences major from Amarillo; Emilee Rivera, a general studies major from Pampa; Logan Saiz, a general studies major from Amarillo; Laura Sanders, an applied arts and sciences major from Houston; and Jada C. Wooten, a general studies major from Amarillo.

College of Nursing and Health Sciences.

Porscha Burleigh, a health science major from Bryan; ChristyMarie Cantu, a health science major from Amarillo; Nicolette Duquette, a health sciences major from Plainview; Kimberly Gladney, a communication disorders major from Canyon; Jessica Hoehns, a health sciences major from Amarillo; Russell Long, a nursing major from Raymondville; Amanda Martinez, a nursing major from Amarillo; Maryan Mohamud, a health care administrations major from Grand Prairie; Miriah Monsebais, a health sciences major from Hereford; Ashlyn Olguin, a health sciences major from Lubbock; Izaiah Perez, a sports and exercise sciences major from Muleshoe; Riley Phipps, a sports and exercise science major from Canyon; Karina Romero, a nursing major from Amarillo; Alexandria Sanchez, a health sciences major from Clovis, New Mexico; Brianna Scott, a nursing major from Canyon; and Lesly Fernanda Telles, a nursing major from Hereford.

May 13 commencement exercises will begin at:

A diverse student body, faculty and staff is a key principle of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

That plan is fueled by the historic, $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign. To date, the five-year campaign — which publicly launched Sept. 23 — has raised about $110 million.